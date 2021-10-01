Airtel to invest Rs 5,000 crore in data centre business

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel on Thursday said that it is investing Rs 5,000 crore in scaling up its data centre business which is now rebranded as Nxtra. The company aims to triple its data centre capacity by 2025.

Airtel had identified seven locations to build new data centres, which include Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, and Bengaluru. A company official said that they are at various stages, with the Chennai unit ready to open in the next 40 days.

Airtel said it sees a big surge in data needs where demand is expected to exceed supply, mainly due to coming 5G technology, growing digital economy, enterprises transitioning to cloud and local data storage regulations.

According to the company, the data centre space in India could become a $4 billion industry by 2025.

It informed that this segment’s revenue has grown by 300% in the last three years and they expect similar growth in coming future.

“In last three years, our revenue has tripled for data centre business. We expect it to continue to grow as it is a huge opportunity. We are the only integrated player which can offer connectivity and data centers,” said Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO, Airtel Business.