Government to launch online job portal for senior citizens

Expenditure would be incurred on an actual basis. Another Rs 10 crore would be spent annually for publicity of the portal, the ministry said.

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Senior citizens looking for jobs across the country will now be able to register on a government employment portal being launched on Friday.

The Senior Able Citizens for Re-Employment in Dignity (SACRED) portal steered by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment’s (MoSJ&E’s)) will enable those above 60 years of age to search for jobs on the platform. The portal aims to bring the employment-seeking senior citizens and employment providers on one platform.

How it works

A senior citizen can get oneself registered on the portal with his education, experience, skills and areas of interest. Any job provider, be it an individual, firm or organization, can also register on the portal, specifying the task involved and the number of senior citizens required.

Organisations will help the senior citizens in applying for jobs free of charge. “Therefore, the employment portal will serve not only the senior citizens seeking employment, but also the employers, the SHGs, the senior citizens gaining skills, and other agencies/ individuals,” the ministry said.

Rs 10 crore has been provided for the platform development along with a maintenance grant of Rs 2 crore per year for 5 years. Expenditure would be incurred on an actual basis. Another Rs 10 crore would be spent annually for publicity of the portal, the ministry said.

