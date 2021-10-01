PSB clerical hiring tests to be in 13 languages: Ministry of Finance

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Finance has recommended that going forward, clerical recruitments for the twelve public sector banks will be conducted in the 13 regional languages along with English and Hindi.

The government said this will provide uniform opportunities to the local youth for employment, who have studied in regional languages.

“This decision is based on the recommendation of a committee that was constituted by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India to look into the matter of holding examinations for clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in regional languages. The ongoing process of holding the examination initiated by IBPS was kept on hold until the recommendations of the Committee were made available,” Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The Finance Ministry in July directed IBPS to put on hold an examination for clerical cadre in PSBs.

Along with exams, advertisements for recruitments would also be available in regional language.

Further, regional language would also help banks to have an upper hand and better communication with customers who converse in regional language.