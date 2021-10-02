STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Centre notifies retro tax amendment; companies to get refund in five months

According to rules notified by the government to settle disputes arising from seeking back taxes, the companies will have to withdraw any pending litigation or proceeding before any forum.

Published: 02nd October 2021 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Atul Pranay has conducted successful searches in sensitive cases, leading to detection of huge evasion of taxes.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the government notifies retro tax settlement amendment, companies like Cairn, Vodafone, others, will get their refund within five months, with a rider that they would not claim any refund in future from the Indian government.

According to rules notified by the government to settle disputes arising from seeking back taxes, the companies will have to withdraw any pending litigation or proceeding before any forum against the levy of the retrospective tax and also give an assurance that they would not pursue any claims in the future.

In addition, the companies and any other interested party will have to furnish an indemnity bond committing not to seek damages from the Indian government or its affiliates.

“The declarant and all the interested parties shall indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Republic of India and Indian affiliates from and against any and all costs, expenses (including attorneys’ fees and court’s fees), interest, damages, and liabilities of any nature arising out of or in any way relating to the assertion or, bringing, filing or maintaining of any claim, at any time after the date of furnishing the undertaking,” one of the conditions says.

The Ministry of Finance on October 1 notified rules.  

According to the timelines in the rules, the initial submission of an undertaking to withdraw pending legal proceedings has to be done in 45 days.

Thereafter the relevant Principal Commission of income tax has to give a certificate accepting or pass an order rejecting the claim in 15 days from the receipt of the application.

Companies will have to file a declaration along with a board resolution or legal authorisation besides an indemnity bond, the rules said.

After grant of certificate, the companies will have to, within 60 days, fulfil the condition of indemnity by all interested parties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cairn Vodafone Retro Tax
India Matters
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
Mumbai drugs haul: NCB detains SRK's son, 7 others after raid at party cruise
For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)
EXPLAINER | Is crypto a threat to fiat currency? Or future of money?
A Kanhaiya opportunity for Congress
Nayanthara (L) and (R) Samantha
Nayanthara to Samantha, Hindi films turn south for their leading ladies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp