STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Centre opts for price ceiling to prevent raw jute hoarding

The ceiling price of the raw jute has been fixed at Rs 6,800 per quintal in other states. The price control measure will be in place for the current jute season (July-June), he said.

Published: 02nd October 2021 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

The State Government had indented 1.65 lakh bales (500 sacks in one bale) of jute bags to the Jute Commission of India up to April and had deposited full cost.

For representational purposes. (File photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Centre has fixed a ceiling price of two varieties of raw jute at Rs 6,500 per quintal in West Bengal to prevent hoarding as the commodity is being sold at Rs 7,200 or more in the market, an official said on Saturday.

This price ceiling will be effective till June 2022, he said. "The Jute Commissioner, the regulator of the sector, has put a price ceiling of raw jute (TDN3 and WN3 varieties) at Rs 6,500 per quintal in the state to discourage hoarding as the price has touched Rs 7,200 a quintal," an official said.

The ceiling price of the raw jute has been fixed at Rs 6,800 per quintal in other states. The price control measure will be in place for the current jute season (July-June), he said. "This means the government will consider raw jute price at Rs 6,500 per quintal while calculating the jute bag price," an industry source said.

Mills will incur losses if the market price of the raw material is higher than the ceiling one, he said. "In the current year, production is huge and several farmers and traders are holding the crop till now. The order may dampen their plan to hoard the commodity," the source said.

With the rising prices, local traders in all the jute producing districts had started storing raw jute at their houses to sell the commodity at a premium price in future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
Mumbai drugs haul: NCB detains SRK's son, 7 others after raid at party cruise
For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)
EXPLAINER | Is crypto a threat to fiat currency? Or future of money?
A Kanhaiya opportunity for Congress
Nayanthara (L) and (R) Samantha
Nayanthara to Samantha, Hindi films turn south for their leading ladies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp