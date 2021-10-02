Rs 220 crore disbursed to 'Atal Incubation Centres' in 21 states: RTI reply

By PTI

NAGPUR: Government think tank NITI Aayog, under Atal Innovation Mission, has disbursed Rs 220.55 crore to Atal Incubation Centres (AICs) in 21 states of the country, which nurture innovative startup businesses in their pursuit to become scalable and sustainable enterprises, reply to an RTI query has revealed.

The query was filed by Bhopal resident Ashish Kolarkar, who sought information from the NITI Aayog on the number of AICs approved by it and the amount given to these incubation centres state-wise as on August 31, 2021.

The reply said there are 59 AICs that have been funded by the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and NITI Aayog, and there are 2,324 startups incubated as on August 31, 2021.

NITI Aayog has disbursed about Rs 220.55 crore to incubation centres in 21 states till that date, it said. The state-wise fund include Rs 38.07 crore to Karnataka, Rs 25.58 crore to Tamil Nadu, Rs 23.49 crore to Maharashtra, Rs 21.51 crore to Telangana, Rs 21.68 crore to Delhi, Rs 14.15 crore to Gujarat, Rs 12.16 crore to Madhya Pradesh, Rs 12.2 crore to Uttar Pradesh, Rs 8.31 crore to Kerala, Rs 8.5 crore to Rajasthan, Rs 5.75 crore to Andhra Pradesh, Rs 3.42 crore to Assam, Rs 3.86 crore to Chhattisgarh, Rs 2 crore to Bihar, Rs 1.82 crore to Goa, Rs 2 crore to Haryana, Rs 2 crore to Jammu and Kashmir, Rs 4 crore to Odisha, Rs 2.77 crore to Pondicherry, Rs 4.1 crore to Sikkim and Rs 3.1 crore to Punjab.

The RTI reply said that Atal Innovation Mission under AIC/EIC initiative does not fund the startups directly.