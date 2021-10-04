STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold marginally lower; silver slips Rs 137

Silver declined Rs 137 to Rs 59,203 per kilogram from Rs 59,340 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Published: 04th October 2021 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

gold, gold ornaments, gold price

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital was down marginally by Rs 37 to Rs 45,539 per 10 gram on Monday amid muted global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 45,576 per 10 grams. Silver declined Rs 137 to Rs 59,203 per kilogram from Rs 59,340 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold traded lower at USD 1,753 per ounce and silver flat at USD 22.42 per ounce."Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.44 per cent down at $1,753 per ounce on Monday," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold price HDFC Silver price
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp