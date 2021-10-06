Honda Cars rolls out festive offers ranging up to Rs 53,500 on its model line-up

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Honda Cars India on Wednesday said it has rolled out festive offers, ranging up to Rs 53,500, on its entire model line-up till the end of this month.

With the onset of the auspicious period of 'Navratri, customers can avail a host of attractive offers while purchasing Honda cars across all authorised company dealerships till October 31, 2021.

The special offers for customers will be in the form of cash discounts, accessories, loyalty bonus and special exchange benefits, the automaker said in a statement.

The company is offering festive offers worth Rs 53,500 on the 5th Generation City, up to Rs 22,000 on 4th Generation City, up to Rs 18,000 on Amaze, up to Rs 40,100 on WR-V and up to Rs 45,900 on Jazz, it added.

"Festivals give us a reason to celebrate and always have a special place in our lives. This festive season we are delighted to provide exciting offers and promotions for our entire Honda product line to make car purchase more rewarding bringing the much-needed joy during these times," Honda Cars India Senior Vice President and Director (Marketing & Sales) Rajesh Goel noted.

The improvement in consumer sentiment and the current sales momentum have proven that there is a good demand for the company's products in the market, he added. "We are hopeful that festive fervor will give the necessary boost to the overall auto industry," Goel stated.