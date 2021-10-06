STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LPG price hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder amid surge in global fuel prices

Rates of both subsidised and non-subsidised LPG prices were hiked, oil company officials said.

Published: 06th October 2021 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

LPG Cylinder

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder in line with a surge in international fuel prices.

Cooking gas now costs Rs 899.50 per cylinder in Delhi.

Simultaneously, petrol price was increased by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise a litre.

Petrol now costs Rs 102.94 per litre in Delhi and diesel is priced at Rs 91.42 a litre.

Meanwhile, global benchmark Brent jumped to USD 82.53 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose to USD 78.87 a barrel.

