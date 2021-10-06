STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mercedes-Benz posts nearly 100 per cent domestic sales growth in September

'We already have crossed our 2020 numbers in the first nine months this year, and the current market momentum gives us confidence for the festive season,' he said.

Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes

The famed Mercedes-Benz logo (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: German premium carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday reported nearly 100 per cent growth in sales at 4,101 units in the domestic market in September of the current year. Mercedes-Benz India had sold 2,058 cars in the Indian market in the July-September period of 2020.

The strong rebound in sales particularly in Q3 2021 retail, reflects the continuous V-shaped recovery witnessed since the pandemic affected the second quarter (April-June), owing to the return of economic activities, a stable economy at large and an overall positive market outlook.

With this robust Q3 sales performance, Mercedes-Benz India sold 8,958 units in the January-September 2021 period, a growth of 78 per cent over 5,007 units sold in the same period last year, backed by a completely new product portfolio and resurgent customer sentiment, the company said.

"Mercedes-Benz's strong year-to-date sales growth which is highlighted by a robust recovery in customer demand specifically in Q32021, is backed by a combination of new product line-up and also bullish market sentiments," said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, Mercedes-Benz India expects the upcoming festive season to continue this sales momentum and create additional demand, Schwenk added.

"We already have crossed our 2020 numbers in the first nine months this year, and the current market momentum gives us confidence for the festive season," he said.

He said the company's product offensive for the Indian market this year is far from over and the customers can expect some of the most exciting vehicles lined-up for their India debut this quarter.

"It will be our endeavour to produce as many cars as possible to cater to the unprecedented demand, secure our supply chain and continue to mitigate the current challenges faced by the entire auto industry. We are cautiously optimistic with our sales outlook for the upcoming months," he added.

The company also said that a strong order bank for its electric SUV EQC continues with encouraging customer interest for the next batch of the vehicle that arrives in October.

