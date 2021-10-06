STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Swiggy to hold two liquidity events for employees holding ESOPs over next 2 years

These will be the third (in July 2022) and fourth (in July 2023) such liquidity events by the company. The first was in June 2018 and the second was in November 2020, the statement said.

Published: 06th October 2021 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

A Swiggy delivery boy wears a mask on his way to deliver food

A Swiggy delivery boy wears a mask on his way to deliver food. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday said all its employees holding employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) will be eligible to participate in the two liquidity events over the next two years.

On the back of company's food delivery business surpassing pre-Covid levels, non-food businesses like Instamart and Supr Daily witnessing robust growth, and the latest fundraise of USD 1.25 billion, the company has decided to institute a programme to enable consistent wealth creation for employees through two distinct liquidity events in the next two years, Swiggy said in a statement.

"This is an industry-first initiative whereby we are democratising wealth creation by enabling all our ESOP holding employees to participate in our committed liquidity events in 2022 and 2023," Swiggy, Head of HR, Girish Menon, said.

More importantly, by giving them visibility on the ESOP liquidity, the employees hold the option and flexibility to plan their cash flow and investments, he added.

These will be the third (in July 2022) and fourth (in July 2023) such liquidity events by the company. The first was in June 2018 and the second was in November 2020, the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swiggy ESPO
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp