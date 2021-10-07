STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

18 per cent GST on ice cream sold at parlour, says CBDT

The board has also clarified that where ice cream parlours sell already manufactured ice- cream, it is the supply of ice cream as goods and not as a service.

Published: 07th October 2021 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Ice Cream

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Services provided by cloud kitchen are covered under restaurant services and will attract GST of 5% without any input tax credit, Central Board of Indirect Tax said in a clarification note issued on Wednesday.

“It has been clarified that service provided by way of cooking and supply of food, by cloud kitchens/central kitchens are covered under “restaurant service”, and hence will attract 5% GST (without ITC),” the CBIC note said.

The board has also clarified that where ice cream parlours sell already manufactured ice- cream, it is the supply of ice cream as goods and not as a service, even if the supply has certain ingredients of service.

So accordingly, ice cream sold by a parlour or any similar outlet would attract GST at the rate of 18%.

Earlier the advance ruling authorities in some cases have concluded that the ice cream sold in ice cream parlour would be covered under restaurant services, except when sold in bulk orders) and therefore attract 5% GST (without ITC). 

“While the circular provides necessary clarity on GST treatment for ice cream parlours, it might open area of doubts for other such food suppliers who sell already manufactured food item with only a certain ingredient of service,” Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner, EY, says.

The Board had received representations seeking clarification in respect of GST rates on the various activities including admission to amusement parks and services supplied by contract manufacture to brand owners or others for the manufacturing of alcoholic liquor for human consumption, among others.  

The board cilarified that 28% rate will be applicable on admission to a place having a casino or race club, or admission to a sporting event like IPL. Rest all places will  attract rate of 18%. 

CBIC added that alcohol is not food, so services by way of job work related to the manufacturing of alcoholic liquor for human consumption are not eligible for the GST rate of 5% prescribed under the said entry. GST Council suggested 18% GST on such job work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Board of Indirect Tax GST Ice Cream
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp