Godrej enters premium segment with baby care range

Samiksha Goel By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), which is known for its affordable product portfolio, has for the first time made a move into the premium market with the launch of its new baby care range ‘goodnessme’ on Wednesday.

While Sunil Kataria, CEO - India & SAARC, GCPL, said it’s too early to talk about the revenues that they aim for the vertical to add, he mentioned senior manpower has been put in place as the company plans to develop the brand over the next 2-3 years.

“In three years time, we would love to add Rs 50-70 crore revenue but it’s too early to say right now,” he said.

Kataria estimated the total offline and online baby care market to be around Rs 2,500 crore, in which the online market would be around Rs 500 crore.

He, however, mentions, “We will be at the premium end of the market which would be worth Rs 100 crore.”

He added that the baby skin care range is Certified COSMOS Organic by ECOCERT, France.

The range includes a variety of products for babies like soap, oil, lotion, multipurpose cream, head-to-toe wash, and so on.