Markets snap two-day gaining streak as soaring oil prices dampen spirit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian benchmark indices snapped a two-day gaining streak to end Wednesday’s session nearly 1% lower as negative global cues weighed on investors’ sentiment.

The BSE Sensex fell 555 points to close at 59,189 while the Nifty closed below the 17,650-mark at 17,646, down 176 points.

According to experts, rising crude oil and gas prices is likely to affect India’s equity market as it poses inflationary risk and may even hamper corporate earnings.

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities Ltd, said that the rising fuel prices can result in rise in retail inflation, making a host of essential commodities and services costlier.

“Inflation beyond certain point is not good for the markets as there is always a fear of RBI then tightening its current accommodative stance,” he said. However, he added that the current fall is also due to other headwinds like power crisis in China, Evergrande crises and overall high valuations.

According to Kshitij Purohit, Lead Commodities and Currency, CapitalVia Global Research, the prices of fossil fuels affect many sectors of the Indian economy.

“For example, the auto industry is a significant contributor to employment in the country. However, because fuel prices have risen so dramatically, people are delaying the purchase of new vehicles. This has an effect on the profit margins of these companies, which has an indirect effect on other sectors,” said Purohit.

He added that the rise in oil prices is also likely to aggravate the government’s situation.

“Rising oil prices reduce GDP by approximately 0.5% for every $10 increase...Oil prices can influence inflationary pressures in an economy by raising the cost of inputs,” he said.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, “RBI commenced its 3-day MPC meeting in which the central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged, however, it is likely to announce measures to gradually pump out liquidity from the economy.”