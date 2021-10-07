More HRs use tech to track staff productivity during lockdown, says survey

Samiksha Goel By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: HR chiefs and leaders of organisations have increasingly opted for HR tech solutions during the lockdown as they struggled to keep a track on employee productivity in the same period.

Around 53% of the business leaders said they switched to HR tech solutions, says a survey by HR tech platform Qandle.

It suggests 63% of HRs and leaders pivoted their functioning and introduced these solutions for the first time to manage the workforce.

In the early days of the lockdown, however, over 21% of the company leaders across all sectors said that motivating employees daily was the biggest challenge, followed by tracking their productivity efficiently.

The prime factors which drove them towards HR Tech solutions, says the survey, is tracking productivity with 29.6% mentioning that as their first priority.

In terms of how much the solutions have helped. over 37.9% respondents stated to have seen the situation improve, while 48.3% saw only a little progress.

“People have been familiar with HR Tech for payroll, hence the chances of getting disappointed there were less. However, tracking employee productivity was a new demand, where the solutions are still not refined enough,” Himanshu Aggarwal, Co-founder and CTO, Qandle said.