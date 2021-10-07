Triton Industry to set up car manufacturing unit in Telangana's Sangareddy district

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A six-member delegation from the Triton Electric Car Industry visited the National Manufacturing Zone at Zaheerabad on Wednesday. With an aim to set up an electric car manufacturing plant in Sangareddy district, the team accompanied by TSIPASS MD Narsimha Reddy inspected the area.

The project would be set up at an estimated investment of Rs 2,100 crore. The delegation arrived in Hyderabad from the US, went to Elgoi village in Jharasangam mandal in a helicopter. The members enquired about the distance from the National Manufacturing Industrial Zone (NIMZ) to national highway as well as airport.

Officials said that the US team came after representatives of the Triton Electric Car Industry of the Indian chapter visited the place 40 days ago. It is learned that the delegation discussed about setting up of their plant with Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.