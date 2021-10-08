Karnataka CM to meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss agenda of GoM on GST

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A group of ministers (GoM) on GST, headed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, is scheduled to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday evening to discuss the agenda.

"I have been made chairman of a group of ministers (GoM) that will see how to shore up GST revenue and what steps to be taken. We will discuss the agenda of GoM in the meeting," Bommai told reporters.

In September, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council had decided to set up two Groups of Ministers (GoMs) to increase revenues.

Bommai's seven-member group constituted by the Finance Ministry includes West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra and Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal, as well as GST Council members from Goa, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.