STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Motors’ stock hit 52-week high

After a sharp fall in July 2021 due to chip shortage faced by Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors’ share is back with a bang on the stock exchanges. 

Published: 08th October 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors

Tata Motors (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a sharp fall in July 2021 due to chip shortage faced by Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors’ share is back with a bang on the stock exchanges.  The auto-major’s share hit a 52-week high on Thursday to Rs 383 and closed the session 12.63% higher at Rs 378.50 on the NSE. 

This big spike of Thursday came on speculations that the Tatas may consider taking over Ford’s plant located on the outskirts of Chennai (Maraimalainagar). On Wednesday, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is believed to have invited the Chairman to discuss about taking control of the plant. 

Ford had last month announced closing down its two plants in India and winding up sales operations due to massive losses. This decision of Ford has become a concern for the newly elected Tamil Nadu Government as permanent closure of of the company means loss of thousands of jobs. However, neither the Tata Group or the Tamil Nadu Government issued a statement or said anything on the speculations. 

The state government has publically stated that it will help identify a buyer for the facility. Big names such as Hyundai and Ola are already doing the rounds for this plant. Meanwhile,  Ford had recently appointed Balasundaram Radhakrishnan to the role of transformation officer, FIPL (Ford India Pvt Ltd). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Motors
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp