STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TVS Motor rolls out special edition of TVS Apache RTR160 4V at Rs 1.21 lakh

The advanced features include a new headlamp assembly, Daytime Running Lamp (DRL) and three ride modes, besides TVS SmartXonnect among many others.

Published: 08th October 2021 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor on Friday unveiled the upgraded version of its popular motorcycle TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, equipped with a host of new features, strengthening its product portfolio.

The advanced features include a new headlamp assembly, Daytime Running Lamp (DRL) and three ride modes, besides TVS SmartXonnect among many others.

The special edition prices begin from Rs 1.15,265 (for the base variant with drum brakes) to Rs 1.21,272 (ex-showroom New Delhi) for the special edition variant.

"TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles have always lived up to the growing expectations of our aspirational customers, by delivering cutting edge technology to racing enthusiasts", TVS Motor Head (Marketing) premium motorcycles, Meghashyam Dighole said.

"We are delighted to introduce the advanced range of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles, offering an array of first-in-segment features in its class.

We are also excited to present the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, which compliments the TVS Apache series product portfolio", he said.

The Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition comes exclusively in Matte Black colour with red alloy wheels and a new seat pattern. It would be sold in three colours, Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black, the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TVS Motor
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp