Smartphone brand Realme launches 100 new stores 

The stores, which are operational from Friday, will have the latest products from the Realme TechLife ecosystem, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other gadgets.

Published: 09th October 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth (Photo | Madhav Sheth Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Smartphone brand Realme on Friday, October 8, 2021, announced a new milestone with the launch of 100 new exclusive stores across India. The stores, which are operational from Friday, will have the latest products from the Realme TechLife ecosystem, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other gadgets, the company informed in a statement.

“2021 is the defining year for realme and offline expansion is significant to it. To bring consumers up close and personal with realme products and help them understand the nuances, realme has focused on offline expansion into Tier II and Tier III cities,” the company said, adding, it will also open its flagship store in Gujarat. realme had opened its first mainline store in August 2020. 

Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme, and CEO, Realme India, Europe & Latin America, said, “I am proud of achieving this new milestone, as it testifies to our capability to meet consumer needs despite all odds and challenges during the pandemic period.”  The smartphone company has set a target to unveil 300 realme exclusive stores by 2021 and expand it to 1000+ stores by 2022, it said. 

