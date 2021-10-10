Centre imposes stock limits on edible oils to soften prices in domestic market 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid spiralling cooking oil prices, the Centre on Sunday imposed a stock limit on edible oils and oilseeds till the end of March next year. The decision is aimed at softening the price of edible oils in the domestic market and bringing relief to consumers in the country.

Officials of the ministry of consumer affairs said the order regarding imposition of the stock limit was shared with all states. Under this order, the stock limit of edible oils and oilseeds will be decided by the states on the basis of stock and consumption pattern.

The all-India daily average retail price of mustard oil reached Rs 184.15 per kg on Friday, with at least 22 places reporting Rs 200 and above. Mustard oil is the costliest of the six edible oils. Retail price of other edible oils are Rs 182.61 per kg for groundnut oil, Rs 136.59/kg for vanaspati, Rs 155 for soya, Rs 169.53 for sunflower and Rs 132.91 for palm.