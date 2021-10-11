Gold declines Rs 59; silver tumbles Rs 196

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Monday fell Rs 59 to Rs 46,038 per 10 grams amid weak international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,097 per 10 grams. Silver also tumbled Rs 196 to Rs 60,369 per kg, from Rs 60,565 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold traded marginally lower at USD 1,756 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.59 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally down at USD 1,756 per ounce on Monday," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.