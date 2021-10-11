How to smartly finance renovation of your house

Anuradha Shukla By

NEW DELHI: Simmi (Name changed) had purchased her property two years back, which she had rented out while still staying in a rented home at West Delhi. But came Covid and with the salary cut, this was not financially viable. So she decided to move to her own flat at Indirapuram, but wanted to customise it as per her needs.

A close observation suggested that it require waterproofing, paint, kitchen needs to be redone, and electrical wiring needs replacing. After getting an estimate, the cost came up to around Rs 7-8 lakh. But how to finance it, was the real question and a challenge for her, as she was already paying EMI of Rs 38,000 per month.

Friends suggested her to go for the top-up loan, with her banker the State Bank of India. “I applied for the loan but it was tougher than going for home loan. Despite no defaults for last two months, and after filling multiple documents, it took one and half months to get my home valuation done, to which the bank said that it is valued at a lower price, so my loan eligibility will be lower. Despite giving proof of all the online payments done to the home decor company, they asked for the registered architect to give an estimation on their letter pad, which the company refused as they claimed it is all digital. They give email statement from their registered mail. My savings had exhausted and I was in financial mess,” Simmi added.

After being harassed, they applied to HDFC Bank, only to repeat the same process and go through the same struggle with another rider which said she can get loan only when Ghaziabad Development Authority will give go ahead. This means another two months and no option to go other than personal loan, at 12% monthly interest.

As work from home is keeping more people at home, tempting them to go for home renovation, it is critical to plan in advance, from how much renovation is required to deciding on how much to pay and, above all, how to finance it.

Stick to your plan

“Most of the time people start with redoing a part and then they end up doing the whole home. So deciding what needs to be done, how much they are ready to spend and then sticking to the plan is must. Once they stick to it, the financing instruments can be decided depending on the cost. Also keep an upside margin of 10%,” Sejal Shah, a Mumbai based personal finance expert said.

However she advises against taking it out from small savings or to go for personal loan. “I never advise any of my clients to go for personal loan, if budget exceeds Rs 5 lakh, especially for the salaried class with annual income less than Rs 15 lakh. They can go for personal loan only if they have salary at higher bracket and their overall EMI burden stays within Rs 40,000 per month. This is conservative yet a prudent way, “ Shah added

Top-up Vs Renovation Loan

“Top-up loan is a really good option as interest rates are close to your Home loan and you can sync it with your EMIs but then you have to keep time frame of at least two months in mind, before you go for it. The home loan must be 24 months old with no record of default. Whatever they claim initially, from applying to property evaluation to getting money finally reimbursed, it takes minimum two months, depending on your bank,” Sanjay Goyal, a senior banker with ICICI bank said.

Home renovation loan is also an option but one of the problem is getting the bills. As construction market still remains largely unorganised and prefers cash, getting proper bill from mason to carpenter is practically a challenge. Even if some of them agree to give the bill, they will ask for 18% extra and thus upset your whole budget. One can still go for it, if they hire a registered architect, who can agree to produce all bills to the satisfaction of their bank.

Top-up Loan versus Personal Loan

You can be entitled for the tax benefit in case of top-up loan, with some riders. However, there is a ceiling for that.

There is huge difference in rate of interest for top-up and personal loan For instance, if your home loan is at 6.70%, top-up loan will be 7%, while personal loan will vary between 11.5 to 12.5%.

A top-up loan is offered to existing home loan customers, while a personal loan can be availed by anyone.

Top-up loans have flexible tenures, compared to personal loans. Mostly, the remaining tenure on an existing loan is set up as the top-up loan tenure.

How to Apply for top-up loan

You have to approach the same lender for the top-up loan, who has your home loan account. You should not have any default.

You give them all documentation, including property papers, permission from concerned development authority and estimation of cost. Once it is processed, your property will be re-evaluated and top-up loan amount of up to 30% of the existing disbursed loan can be availed.