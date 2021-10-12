STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Industrial production grows 11.9 per cent in August

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output surged 9.7 per cent in August 2021.

Published: 12th October 2021

Air pollution, factory

Image for representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's industrial production rose 11.9 per cent in August, according to official data released on Tuesday.



In August, the mining output climbed 23.6 per cent, and power generation increased 16 per cent. The IIP had contracted 7.1 per cent in August 2020. During April-August this year, the IIP grew 28.6 per cent against a 25 per cent contraction in the same period last year.

Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March last year when it had contracted 18.7 per cent. It shrank 57.3 per cent in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

