At Rs 9.95 lakh, BMW brings in the most expensive scooter for Indian market

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Luxury brand BMW on Tuesday launched the C 400 GT maxi-scooter, the most expensive scooter in India, at a price tag of Rs 9.95 lakh. The C 400 GT is powered by a 34hp, 35Nm, 350cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is paired with a CVT gearbox. BMW claims that the C 400 GT manages 0-100kph in 9.5 seconds and has a top speed of over 139kph.

The scooter does not compete with other products in its segment in India. In Rs 10 lakh, one can easily buy a mid-level variant of any sub compact SUV and can even go for the base variant of popular SUVs such as Hyundai Creta and newly launched MG Astor.

The scooter gets a telescopic fork and preload adjustable dual shocks. For braking, BMW has equipped the model with dual discs at the front and a single disc at the rear. The two-wheeler has a TFT dashboard with bluetooth connectivity, Automatic Stability Control (ASC) and dual-channel ABS as standard. The maxi-scooter rides on a 15-inch front (120/70 R15) and a 14-inch (150/70 R14) rear tyre.

Loaded with a host of smart features

It has a TFT dashboard with bluetooth connectivity, automatic stability control and dual-channel ABS as standard. The maxi-scooter rides on a 15-inch front and a 14-inch rear tyre.