Coal dispatches to power plants being enhanced: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

NEW DELHI: Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said cumulative coal supplies to thermal power plants crossed 2 million tonne on Tuesday and dispatch of the dry fuel is being enhanced to the plants.

Various power plants are grappling with fuel shortages and efforts are being made to increase fuel supplies. "Happy to share that cumulative coal supplies to thermal power plants from all sources including @CoalIndiaHQ recorded more than 2 million tonnes yesterday. We are increasing coal dispatch to power plants further to ensure sufficient coal stocks at power plants," Joshi said in a tweet.

According to a Coal India official, supplies to power stations have already touched 1.62 million tonne a day in the past two days, with total offtake rising to 1.88 million tonne per day, compared with the month's average of 1.75 million tonne.

The company also ramped up its output to 1.6 million tonne a day in the past two days and CIL expects to raise production after Dusshera, when workers are back from holidays and the attendance picks up, the official said.

Joshi had on Tuesday said the government is making full efforts to meet the coal demand of power producers and stressed that steps are being taken to soon ramp up the dry-fuel supply to two million tonne per day, from the current overall dispatch of 1.95 million tonne per day. "From October 20-21 or before that, we will try to reach two million tonnes (supply), which will again be a record," he said.

The minister had assured all stakeholders of the coal supply required for power generation. "I assure all the stakeholders and even people of the country that whatever coal is needed for power generation, that coal will be provided from the coal ministry," he said.

The minister further said the coal supply will go up as the monsoon recedes. "As of now...at Coal India, we have around 22 days' stock and as you all know the monsoon is receding now and our supply will further go up," he said.

Coal Secretary AK Jain had also said this is an appropriate time for the launch of the third round of auction for commercial coal mining, as there are talks currently in the country about the supply of fossil fuel and there is also demand for coal.

He said that given the three-four times hike in the imported coal prices, if India is importing a large amount of fuel at this rate, the electricity bills would have shot by two-three times. CIL had earlier said it is marshalling all its efforts to bridge the demand-supply gap to the extent possible. Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.