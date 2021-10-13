STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Exim Bank targets USD 7 billion financing of project exports over five years

The bank said in a statement that the corpus infusion will enhance the project export possibility having cover by NEIA by about Rs 33,000 crore over the next five years.

Exim Bank, Export-Import Bank of India

Exim Bank (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) targets to achieve financing of USD 7 billion of project exports over the next five years with the government announcing fund infusion of Rs 1,650 crore in the National Export Insurance Account (NEIA) to boost project exports.

The NEIA Trust, set up by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in March 2006, provides export credit insurance cover for promoting medium and long-term project exports from India. The bank said in a statement that the corpus infusion will enhance the project export possibility having cover by NEIA by about Rs 33,000 crore over the next five years (equivalent to USD 4.5 billion).

"The capital infusion will help tap huge potential of project exports in focus markets. The Bank has currently supported 31 projects valued at USD 2.74 billion in 14 countries under the Buyer's Credit under NEIA programme," it said.

The opportunity for Indian exporters remains significant given the fact that the project exporters have already developed substantial competitiveness in several sectors and the financing options provided by Exim Bank are well recognised, it added.

