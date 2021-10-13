STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rallies 453 points to new closing peak above 60700-mark

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, zooming over 5 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, ITC, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Titan and Tata Steel.

Published: 13th October 2021 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex soared 453 points to touch a new closing high of 60,737 on Wednesday, tracking gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ITC and Infosys amid a positive trend in global markets.

After scaling a record peak of 60,836.63 during the session, the 30-share Sensex settled 452.74 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 60,737.05, taking its winning run to the fifth consecutive day. Similarly, the Nifty rallied 169.80 points or 0.94 per cent to 18,161.75.

It touched an intra-day record of 18,197.80. M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, zooming over 5 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, ITC, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Titan and Tata Steel. On the other hand, Maruti, HUL, Nestle India, Axis Bank and SBI were among the laggards.

"Domestic equities remained steady and witnessed sharp up-move with benchmark Nifty and Sensex recording fresh all-time highs amid mixed cues from global equities," said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Sustained rebound in financials and Reliance Industries supported broader indices. Tata Group stocks were in focus especially Tata Motors after company announced USD 1 billion investment from TPG in Electric Vehicle division valuing EV business strong at USD 9.1 billion.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Seoul ended with gains, while Tokyo was in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.54 per cent to USD 82.97 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Nifty Share markets
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp