PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to develop multi-modal connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched Gati Shakti Master plan, a Rs 100-lakh crore national master plan to develop infrastructure in the country that will reduce logistic costs and boost the economy.

The GatiShakti plan involves the creation of a common umbrella platform through which infrastructure projects can be planned and implemented in an efficacious manner by way of coordination between various ministries on a real-time basis.

The project aims to connect two lakh km of national highways, doubling gas pipeline network to 35,000 km, increasing number of airports, and developing 11 industrial corridors, with an expected investment of Rs 100 lakh crore.

Stating that high logistics cost in India at 13 per cent of GDP was impacting competitiveness in exports, he said PM Gati Shakti is aimed at reducing logistic cost and turnaround time.

The Prime Minister said that due to the wide gap between macro planning and micro implementation problems of lack of coordination, lack of advance information, thinking and working in silos are leading to hampered construction and wastage of budget.

He added that the Master Plan will address this and will lead to optimum utilisation of resources. Modi said that taxpayers' money in the past was 'insulted' through a lethargic approach to development work, with departments working in silos and no coordination on projects.

Gati Shakti joins different departments for the coordinated development of projects from road to railways and aviation to agriculture, the Prime Minister said. "With the whole-of-government approach, the collective power of the government is being channelled into fulfilling the schemes," he said. The PM also inaugurated the New Exhibition Complex at Pragati Maidan.

Infra boost to develop multi-modal connectivity

The plan involves creation of a common platform through which infrastructure projects can be planned and implemented in an efficacious manner by way of coordination between ministries.