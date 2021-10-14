STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure

Stating that high logistics cost in India at 13 per cent of GDP was impacting competitiveness in exports, he said PM Gati Shakti is aimed at reducing logistic cost and turnaround time.

Published: 14th October 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during an inauguration of the National Institute of Biotic Stress Management in Raipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to develop multi-modal connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched Gati Shakti Master plan, a Rs 100-lakh crore national master plan to develop infrastructure in the country that will reduce logistic costs and boost the economy.

The GatiShakti plan involves the creation of a common umbrella platform through which infrastructure projects can be planned and implemented in an efficacious manner by way of coordination between various ministries on a real-time basis.

The project aims to connect two lakh km of national highways, doubling gas pipeline network to 35,000 km, increasing number of airports, and developing 11 industrial corridors, with an expected investment of Rs 100 lakh crore.

Stating that high logistics cost in India at 13 per cent of GDP was impacting competitiveness in exports, he said PM Gati Shakti is aimed at reducing logistic cost and turnaround time.

The Prime Minister said that due to the wide gap between macro planning and micro implementation problems of lack of coordination, lack of advance information, thinking and working in silos are leading to hampered construction and wastage of budget.

He added that the Master Plan will address this and will lead to optimum utilisation of resources. Modi said that taxpayers' money in the past was 'insulted' through a lethargic approach to development work, with departments working in silos and no coordination on projects.

Gati Shakti joins different departments for the coordinated development of projects from road to railways and aviation to agriculture, the Prime Minister said. "With the whole-of-government approach, the collective power of the government is being channelled into fulfilling the schemes," he said. The PM also inaugurated the New Exhibition Complex at Pragati Maidan.

Infra boost to develop multi-modal connectivity

The plan involves creation of a common platform through which infrastructure projects can be planned and implemented in an efficacious manner by way of coordination between ministries. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GatiShakti plan Narendra Modi PM Modi Infrastructure
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp