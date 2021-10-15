STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second consecutive day across India

Published: 15th October 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the second consecutive day across the country on Friday.

Petrol prices increased by Rs 0.35 to Rs 105.14 per litre in the national capital while the price of diesel was raised by the same amount to Rs 93.87 per litre.

In the financial capital of the country, Mumbai, the petrol prices were raised by Rs 0.34 to Rs 111.09 per litre and diesel by Rs 0.38 to Rs 101.78 per litre.

Petrol and diesel have been priced at Rs 105.76 per litre and Rs 96.98 per litre respectively in West Bengal's Kolkata and Rs 98.26 per litre and Rs 102.40 per litre in Chennai respectively.

Oil companies started raising auto fuel prices last week. The pause on the prices on October 12 and 13 came after a seven-day consecutive rise. Today, the prices were raised again for the second consecutive day after a two-day pause.

