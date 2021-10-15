STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TNIE Expressions: 'Pharma sector needs Government push', says Secretary General of IDMA 

It has taken more than 40 years to come to the position we are in today, so it will certainly take us more time, but we are going in the right direction.

Published: 15th October 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

pills, tablets, medicines

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Government support is needed on various tax benefits for innovation and research in the pharma manufacturing space, says Daara B Patel, Secretary General, Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA), during an interaction with the Editorial Director of The New Indian Express Prabhu Chawla and noted journalist Kaveree Bamzai in TNIE Expressions on Thursday.

On the question of how far India is from becoming a global manufacturing hub, Patel said, It has taken more than 40 years to come to the position we are in today, so it will certainly take us more time, but we are going in the right direction. He said, “We are the third largest manufacturer of formulations because of what we used to do till 2005 owing to the facilities that were available.” 

He emphasised on the need “to shift from cost arbitrage to intellectual arbitrage”, explaining, “We need to spend more time on research and development. We need to have more thorough interactions among the industry academia and we need government support on various taxes on R&D.” 

Patel informed that earlier, there was a 200% special tax benefit on R&D spend, which was reduced to 150%, and which is now only 100%. “If we have to do more R&D and come up in the value chain with more patented products, then we need the support from the government.” 

He called India the pharmacy for the world, noting that we supply to over 200 countries in the world.  Patel said the various issues the pharma industry is grappling with include product prices, the industry not being the preferred choice of employment, OTC policy for guidelines on products that can be sold over the counter and harmonisation.

Harmonisation, he added, is very crucial to get approvals from countries across the globe. “Even our companies which have USFDA approval are not put on fast-track by other countries,” he said, adding, “we also need readymade people in pharma, for which, the curriculum has to be updated. “We are working with government bodies, and in a year or two, you should see solid support coming from the government of India to fuel our R&D,” Patel said in the conversation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp