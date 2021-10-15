STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

WPI inflation cools down to 10.66 per cent; still in two digits

Vegetable prices kept on falling for the 10th month in a row by 32.45%. However, protein items such as eggs, meat, fish and pulses saw the inflation rate inching up to 5.18%.

Published: 15th October 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Inflation; growth

The moderation was on account of the food basket, which witness deflation of 4.69%. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation moderated to six-month low of 10.66% in September from 11.39% in the previous month, on account on softening food prices, however it is still in double digits. Experts feel that the inflation rate may average to double digits in the current financial year.

The moderation was on account of the food basket, which witness deflation of 4.69%. Vegetable prices kept on falling for the 10th month in a row by 32.45%. However, protein items such as eggs, meat, fish and pulses saw the inflation rate inching up to 5.18%.

Non-food primary articles, however, saw the inflation rate inching up to 29.4% from 28.76% with all the sub-category of showing increase. Inflation rate in fuel and power declined to 24.81% from 26.09%. However, inflation in petrol and diesel remained elevated at 54.85% and 51.80%, respectively, in September.

“The sequential decline in the WPI inflation in September 2021 relative to August 2021 benefitted from primary food items slipping into a deeper deflation of 4.7% (eight-month low), with a sharp decline in vegetable prices, and a base-effect led easing in the inflation for fuel and power,” Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, said. Nayar cautioned that the WPI inflation rate may rise in October 2021, and remain in double-digits in Q3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp