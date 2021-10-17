STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Avenue Supermart profit doubles

The retailer of grocery, personal and home care also posted strong sales numbers as total revenue stood at Rs 7,650 crore, up by 46.6% year-on-year.

Published: 17th October 2021

EBITDA margin showed improvement at 7.0% in the first half of the year compared to 4.8% last year.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Avenue Supermart, the company that runs D-Mart supermarket chain, more than doubled its net profit (on a standalone basis) in the second quarter of 2021-22 (July-September 2021) to Rs 449 crore compared to Rs 211 crore in the same period last year.

The retailer of grocery, personal and home care also posted strong sales numbers as total revenue stood at Rs 7,650 crore, up by 46.6% year-on-year. Earnings before Interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), or operating profit, of the company, also more than doubled to Rs 670 crore. In the same quarter last year, EBITDA was Rs 325 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 8.8% in the second quarter of the current financial year as compared to 6.2% in last year. Net profit margin stood at 5.8% as compared to 4.0% last year. Basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q2FY22 stood at Rs 6.93, as compared with Rs 3.25 for Q2FY21.

The retailer added eight new stores during the quarter. The total revenue in the first half of 2021-22 stood at `12,681 crore, which is 40% higher than Rs 9,051 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA in the first half of the current financial year at Rs 891 crore, registered a 105% year-on-year. The net profit in the first half of the year also more than doubled to Rs 564 crore, a 117% growth over last year’s Rs 260 crore.

EBITDA margin showed improvement at 7.0% in the first half of the year compared to 4.8% last year. PAT margin stood at 4.4% in the first half of the year as compared to 2.8% previous year. The company added 12 stores in the April-September period.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported total revenue of Rs 7,789 crore in the second quarter, as compared to Rs 5,306 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated net profit in the July-September 2021 period stood at Rs 418 crore as compared to Rs 199 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

