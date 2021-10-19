STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Fuel prices are leading to big crest, pose challenge': Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

'The challenge I will face, and the teams are also watching in the ministry, is the way the fuel prices are leading to a big crest,' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Published: 19th October 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has expressed concern over rising crude oil prices, which is emerging as a huge challenge, saying the uncertainty could upend some of her plans to get the economy back on track. She was speaking in an interview to an international news agency. “The challenge I will face, and the teams are also watching in the ministry, is the way the fuel prices are leading to a big crest,” Sitharaman said in the interview. 

“This uncertainty is a big element for me, which is still imponderable and I don’t know how much will have to be diverted from other most important considerations, and that’s the challenge I see,” she said. Petrol and diesel prices have continued to rise across the country reached an all-time high. With the latest hike, the petrol price becomes Rs 105.84 per litre while diesel will now cost Rs 94.57 per litre in Delhi.

India is dependent on imports for almost two-thirds of its oil needs and its import of petroleum almost rose by three folds to $17.4 billion in September over $5.8 billion in the same month of 2020. International benchmark Brent crude has rallied to $85.67 per barrel and this along with coal crisis can impact the pace of recovery.

She also said that the government is pushing to get the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) IPO done on time, however the internal valuation that  is needed ‘almost annually’ for a company of LIC’s size, ‘hasn’t been done and given that the 65-year old insurer hasn’t ever been valued, the process will take time, she said. “We are pushing to have it done,” Sitharaman said in an interview with Bloomberg when asked if it will manage to complete it within the current financial year.  “The problem is not that we don’t want it or we are pussyfooting on it now, it is more a question of doing the due process.” 





