L&T Infotech net profit increases 21 per cent

LTI’s revenue grew 25.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,767 crore in the latest quarter.

Published: 19th October 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Sequentially, net profit of the company was up by 11%. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Exceeding street estimates, IT company L&T Infotech (LTI) on Monday reported a 20.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 551.7 crore for the quarter ended September as against a net profit of Rs 456.8 crore in the same period a year ago. 

Sequentially, net profit of the company was up by 11%. LTI’s revenue grew 25.6% year-on-year to Rs 3,767 crore in the latest quarter. “We are happy to report the strongest sequential revenue growth and best-ever Q2 of 8.9% in constant currency terms.

As we cross the $2-billion annual revenue run rate, we continue to remain committed to growth in the future. We are witnessing strong demand and are rapidly scaling up on the supply-side with our headcount up 31% year on year,” said Sanjay Jalona, Managing Director of LTI.

