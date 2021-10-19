Unicorn a rare story? Not any more it seems as the elite club’s expanding unabated

Samiksha Goel By

NEW DELHI: It’s raining unicorns. One after another, while we continue to cheer for these start-up companies and celebrate the buoyancy in the ecosystem being seen this year, the term “unicorn” seems to have lost its bearings.

“Unicorn”, a term describing a privately held start-up company with a value of over $1 billion, was originally coined by venture capitalist Aileen Lee in 2013, when there were only 39 companies that were considered unicorns, three from India – InMobi, Flipkart and MuSigma. These companies were called unicorns because it highlighted their rarity at that time. Only a tiny proportion of start-ups actually hit the desired valuation during that period and were said to be rare like the mythical creature unicorn.

In 2011, InMobi, a privately-held mobile adtech start-up, turned unicorn with a value of over $1billion. The company was India’s first unicorn. Come 2016 and India had five unicorns in the elite club. Rare!

Fast forward to 2021 — with payments firm MobiKwik and online portal for cars CarDekho joining the unicorn club last week — the number of start-ups that have turned unicorn, just in this year so far, has jumped to 33.

Rare still? Not so much!

India has raced ahead of many developed economies, including China, the UK and Canada, adding 10 new unicorns during the third quarter of 2021, according to PwC India. Entrackr’s monthly funding report also revealed that start-ups in India collectively raised $3.4 billion in September alone. Hurun India report 2021 further said that India added circa three unicorns every month over the last year.

Apparently, It’s been a good year for start-ups, and investors agree that there has been an abundant supply of capital lately by venture capitalists. They, however, add that increased valuations are no longer an indication of the success of a start-up, especially a unicorn.

Deepak Gupta, Founder Partner, WEH Ventures, says with record amounts flowing into venture capital- the whole VC taxonomy has lost its bearings. “The ‘rare’ unicorns are now common-place and things like Series A, B no longer connote the size of a round - the range is really wide. Time for a new lexicon,” says Gupta.

Young tech companies are raising extraordinary amounts of sums at earlier and earlier stages in their development with shorter intervals in between investment rounds, Ankur Bansal, Co-Founder and Director of venture debt firm BlackSoil, says, noting that on average, it is taking a start-up only seven years to achieve a $1-billion valuation.

The combined value of India’s unicorns is greater than $200 billion, but possibly a vast majority of them have negative unit economics, implying that the unicorn status may not be equivalent to financial sustainability, Bansal explains, adding that survival and scaling of these start-ups without the continuous inflow of PE & VC funds is a difficult feat to achieve. “It’s time to focus more on business model, customer impact, unit economics etc. and not just the status of a unicorn,” Bansal adds.

