STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IDBI Bank Q2 profit surges 75% to Rs 567 crore

The LIC-controlled bank recorded a net profit of Rs 567 crore in the July-September period, a 75 per cent jump compared to the Rs 324 crore it earned during the same period in the last fiscal.

Published: 21st October 2021 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

IDBI Bank

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IDBI Bank on Thursday reported a 75 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 567 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The LIC-controlled bank had earned a net profit of Rs 324 crore in the same period (July-September) of the last fiscal.

However, the total income fell 10 per cent to Rs 5,000.64 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 5,569.35 crore in the year-ago period, the private sector bank said in a statement.

The net interest income grew 9 per cent to Rs 1,854 crore during the reported quarter against Rs 1,695 crore a year ago.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved by 32 basis points to 3.02 per cent, compared to 2.70 per cent in the second quarter last fiscal, IDBI Bank said.

The lender's stressed assets ratio also improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 20.92 per cent of gross loans as of September 30, 2021, against 25.08 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs improved to 1.62 per cent from 2.67 per cent.

Provisions for bad loans and contingencies rose to Rs 434.47 crore for the September quarter from Rs 389.44 crore in the year-ago period.

"As of September 30, 2021, the bank had COVID-19 related provisions of Rs 863 crore (other than provisions held for restructuring under COVID-19 norms).

The provision made by the bank is more than minimum required as per the RBI guidelines," the lender said.

The provision coverage ratio, including technical write-offs, stood at 97.27 per cent as of September 30, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IDBI Bank IDBI bank profit IDBI bank second quarter results Second quarter
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp