Jubilant Foodworks Q2 profit zooms 58 per cent to Rs 122 cr y-o-y

The net profit of the company in the quarter ended September was Rs 122 crore against Rs 77 crore in the same quarter last year.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Pandemic-hit food service company Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, which holds the franchise of Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin Donuts in India, has shown strong comeback in the second quarter of 2021-22 with a 58% year-on-year jump in standalone net profit. The net profit of the company in the quarter ended September was Rs 122 crore against Rs 77 crore in the same quarter last year.

On quarter-on-quarter basis, the profit in second quarter was almost double that of in the first quarter, where it posted a profit of Rs 62.55 crore. The revenue during the quarter saw a year-on-year increase of 37% to Rs 1,100 crore compared to Rs 805 crore last year. Sequentially, the company posted a 25% increase in sales.

Jubilant Foodworks managed to improve its net profit margins in the second quarter despite a 22% increase in expenses year-on-year. Its net profit margin improved by 150 basis points to 11% in Q2 of this fiscal against the year-ago period.

On a half-yearly basis, the company’s net profit at Rs 184 crore was 43 times more than  that of the last year. “The Covid-19 situation across the country affected the normal dine-in operations of the restaurants resulting in lower sales. However the company has taken various measures to protect profit margins,” the auditors said in the report.

L&T Finance net profit falls 10% to Rs 223 cr
New Delhi: L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) on Wednesday reported a 10% decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 223 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021. The non-banking financial company had posted a net profit of Rs 248 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Its total income during July-September 2021 fell to Rs 3,134.46 crore as against Rs 3,508.91 crore in the year-ago period, LTFH said in a regulatory filing. Among the market leaders in farm equipment finance, two-wheeler finance and micro loans, LTFH said it witnessed the highest-ever disbursement in rural finance during the reported quarter, while retail disbursements grew 55% quarter-on-quarter. In the second quarter of FY22, all LTFH businesses witnessed robust disbursement momentum. Rural finance business saw the highest-ever Q2 disbursement at Rs 4,987 crore, a jump of 51% q-o-q, it said.

