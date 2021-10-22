Cabinet nod to GatiShakti National Master Plan; 3% DA hike

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, including three tier systems for implementation, monitoring and support mechanism for providing multi-modal connectivity. On October 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a Rs100 lakh-crore national master plan to provide for multi-modal connectivity to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs, increase cargo handling capacity and reduce the turnaround time to boost the economy.

Briefing the media regarding the decision, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said the government will constitute an empowered group of secretaries from 18 ministries and departments, headed by the cabinet secretary, which will monitor the implementation of the GatiShakti master plan. Besides, a Multimodal Network Planning Group (NPG) will be constituted with representation from the heads of the Network Planning Division from various ministries and departments.

The NPG will be assisted by a Technical Support Unit (TSU) in the Logistics Division of Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The TSU will have experts from sectors like aviation, maritime, ports, public transport, rail, roads and highways, etc, and subject matter experts from data analytics, finance, technology, logistics, pipeline, power, roads, transports and urban planning among others.

The empowered group of secretaries is entitled to prescribe framework and norms for undertaking any subsequent amendments to the NMP. It will also set out the procedure and definitive framework for synchronisation of various activities and ensure that infrastructure development initiatives are part of the common integrated digital platform. “With this approval, PM GatiShakti shall bring in various stakeholders together and help integrate different modes of transportation,” Anurag Thakur said.

The cabinet also gave its nod to hike dearness allowance by another 3% from earlier 28% to 31%, which will give some relief to around 48.34 lakh central government employees and 65.26 lakh pensioners. The hike is applicable from July 1, 2021.

Earlier the Centre had approved an increase in DA and Dearness Relief (DR) given to central government employees and pensioners from 17% to 28%. In view of the pandemic, the government had frozen the three additional installments of the DA and DR which were due from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021. “The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both dearness allowance and dearness relief will be Rs 9,488 crore per annum,” Thakur said.