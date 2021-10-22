STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal joins board of Unacademy

Very recently, Unacademy group’s Graphy acquired Spayee, a SaaS platform for creators, to consolidate its offering in the creator ecosystem.

Published: 22nd October 2021

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deepinder Goyal, the co-founder and chief executive officer of foodtech company Zomato has joined the board of Unacademy, India’s second most valuable edtech start-up. Goyal had participated in Unacademy Series H round funding in August where the edtech startup raised $440 Mn at a valuation of $3.44 Bn.

“Deepinder has been an advisor for several years and it was only a matter of time before that association transformed into a formal partnership,” said Gaurav Munjal, Co-founder and CEO of Unacademy Group. 
“His experience with building and scaling a successful consumer technology company will help us tremendously as we build the country’s largest learning platform.”

Unacademy at present is backed by top investing firms such as SoftBank, Temasek, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global. Like its main competitor Byju’s, Unacademy has acquired over 10 start-ups in the course of two years including Mastree, CodeChef, Kreatryx, Prepladder. 

Very recently, Unacademy group’s Graphy acquired Spayee, a SaaS platform for creators, to consolidate its offering in the creator ecosystem. Founded by Munjal, Hemesh Singh and Roman Saini as a Youtube channel, Unacademy currently provides test preparation services for civil services exams, engineering and medical entrance exams among others.  Currently, it boasts of 50,000 teachers and over 62 million students on its platform compared to BYJU’s 100 million. 

