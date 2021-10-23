STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

NBFCs can fund up to Rs 1 crore per borrower for IPO purchase

The Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) cannot lend more than Rs 1 crore to a borrower for funding purchase of initial public offering (IPOs).

Published: 23rd October 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) cannot lend more than Rs 1 crore to a borrower for funding purchase of initial public offering (IPOs). This is part of a comprehensive set of rules for NBFCs approved on Friday by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The new rules would come into effect from 1 October 2021.

As per the new norms, NBFC’s exposure to capital market and commercial real estate would be identified as sensitive exposure, and the NBFCs will have to fix board-approved internal limits for such exposures.
As per the new regulation, while the board is free to determine various sub-limits within the overall sensitive sector exposure internal limits, there should be a sub-limit within the commercial real estate exposure ceiling for financing land acquisition, and a ceiling on IPO funding.

The new regulations divide the NFBCs into four categories, which are base layer, middle layer, upper layer and top layer. Base layer would include all NBFCs with asset size less than Rs 1,000 crore and non-deposit taking NBFCs. Middle layer would include deposit taking NBFCs, all NBFCs with assets over Rs 1,000 crore. Upper layer would comprise NBFCs which are specifically identified by the RBI as warranting enhanced regulatory requirements.

If the Reserve Bank is of the opinion that there is a substantial increase in the potential systemic risk from specific NBFCs in the Upper Layer, then such NBFCs would be moved to the Top Layer. The minimum net owned fund requirement for NFBCs with public funds and public interactions would be increased to Rs 10 crore by 31 March 2027.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp