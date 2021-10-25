STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TVS Motor ties up with Bahwan International Group to strengthen presence in Iraq

Published: 25th October 2021 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has tied up with Bahwan International Group to strengthen its presence in Iraq.

As per the deal, ARATA International FZC, a subsidiary of Bahwan International Group (BIG), will be the new distributor of TVS in Iraq.

Building on this partnership, the groups will also explore other avenues of cooperation in Oman and India.

"Iraq is an important market for us, and ARATA International FZC's extensive distribution network, along with our shared ethos and values, makes them the ideal strategic partner.

"This association with them is a significant step towards further expanding and bolstering the company's market presence in Iraq," TVS Motor Company Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said in a statement.

TVS Motor ranks amongst the top five two-wheeler companies globally with a presence in over 70 countries across Africa, South East Asia, the Indian Sub-Continent, Latin America and the Middle East.

Bahwan International Group (ARATA International FZC) and their channel partners plan to operate more than 30 dealerships for TVS Motor Company.

This will include dealership facilities in all the major cities of Iraq with after-sales service, and spare parts support in tier two cities to expand the presence of TVS in Iraq.

"This partnership will be instrumental in bringing a wide range of mobility solutions and will cater to the requirements of a broad range of customer segments in the country.

"The quality prowess of TVS Motor Company combined with our strong understanding of the market will definitely create an impact in the mobility space in Iraq," Bahwan International Group Holding Executive Director Abdullah Bahwan noted.

TVS currently sells products like NTORQ, Jupiter series, WEGO among others in Iraq.

