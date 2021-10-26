Colgate-Palmolive’s net profit slips two per cent in September quarter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Packaged consumer goods major Colgate-Palmolive India on Monday reported a 1.8% decline in net profit at Rs 269.2 crore for the quarter ended September 2021.

The company, which sells a range of personal care products, had reported a profit of Rs 274.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Colgate-Palmolive’s net sales for the period grew by 5.2% over the same quarter of previous year to Rs 1,344.0 crore for the September quarter.

The board declared a first interim dividend of Rs 19 per share of Rs 1 each (face value) for FY22.

“The dividend payout to the shareholders will be Rs 516.8 crore and will be paid on and from November 22, 2021 to those shareholders whose names are on the register of members of the company as on November 2, 2021,” the company said in a BSE filing.

Ram Raghavan, MD at Colgate-Palmolive, said, “Our overall growth momentum across our brands/categories has shown a consistent trajectory with good recovery on volume growth trends quarter on quarter. Overall penetration trends remain strong and are seeing favourable trends q-o-q.”

“Our commitment to invest behind our brands and innovation remains a critical driver. We see continued strengthening of our brands and recent innovations like Colgate toothpaste for diabetics, Vedshakti Mouthspray and the entire Gentle range of toothbrushes continue to gain traction with consumers across platforms,” Raghavan added.