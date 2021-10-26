STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asks for capex hike in DoT, aviation ministry

The FM asked the Department of Telecommunications to push its CPSE CAPEX, fast-track asset monetisation, and work in close coordination with DIPAM.

Published: 26th October 2021 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday reviewed the progress of capital expenditure by the civil aviation ministry and the telecom department and asked them to make it “substantially higher” than the current target.

“The Finance Minister also directed officials in the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) to work in close coordination with Ministry of Civil Aviation to ensure that more projects are initiated and CAPEX spending in FY23 is substantially increased than the present target,” a statement from the finance ministry said. Union Budget for 2021-22 has provided a capital outlay of Rs 5.54 lakh crore, an increase of 34.5% over the Budget Estimate of 2020-21.

“During the meeting, CAPEX status of Q1 and Q2, Front-loading of CAPEX, estimated targets of capital spending by Ministries and their Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in the upcoming quarters of current financial year, expenditure incurred for implementation of National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) projects, estimation of funds to be raised by asset monetisation, projects undertaken through PPP and Convergence under National Master Plan (Gati Shakti) were discussed,” the statement added.

The FM asked the Department of Telecommunications to push its CPSE CAPEX, fast-track asset monetisation, and work in close coordination with DIPAM to finalise the process of monetisation at the earliest, ensuring expeditious implementation of digital expansion plans in entire North-East region on priority.

Fast-track monetisation 

DoT to push its CPSE CAPEX and work in close coordination with DIPAM to finalise the process of monetisation, ensuring implementation of digital expansion plans.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp