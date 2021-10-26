STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
From Tanishq to Dabur: Brands facing scrutiny by social media users over ads

Various companies in the recent past have come out with advertisements that did not sit well with the citizens of the internet, or as they are called, netizens.

Published: 26th October 2021 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 10:30 AM

Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As scrutiny from the internet intensifies, advertising has now become a whole new ballgame for brand strategists.

Various companies in the recent past have come out with advertisements that did not sit well with the citizens of the internet, or as they are called, netizens.  

In the latest episode of the saga of brands facing backlash over their ads on social media, particularly Twitter, FMCG major Dabur’s Fem Creme Gold Bleach withdrew an ad showing a same-sex couple celebrating Karvachauth, after it got embroiled in a huge controversy.

Dabur on Monday posted an apology on Twitter.

“Fem’s Karwachauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments,” read the apology.

Ad trolling directly affects a company’s brand equity and “shareholder value, says Bhavesh Talreja, Founder of mobile advertising platform Globale Media, adding that brands need to have a social media marketing understanding system. 

“All companies live and thrive under a political system, and have an imperative to not only be correct but also appear to be politically correct. This is a business habit in India...when the trolls start the cancel culture, it affects the image of the brand, and eventually the image of the company,” he said.

Dabur India’s share price fell 1.51% to Rs 581.95 on Monday. Earlier, Titan’s stock dropped within a day by 2.5% after the Tanishq ad controversy.

Talreja says political correctness with ad campaigns very much forms a part of brand strategy in India.  

Surf Excel’s ad showing a Muslim boy and Hindu girl, Ceat’s Diwali crackers ad featuring Amir Khan and ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ campaign by FabIndia are some recent cases that have drawn criticism.

