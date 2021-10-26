Motherson, Marelli expand partnership in India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Auto component major Motherson Group on Tuesday said it has extended its co-operation with Marelli Automotive Lighting (Marelli) for a new tool room in India.

This will be the first of its kind tool room in India dedicated to specific lighting applications, the company said in a statement.

The tool room will be an extension of the existing joint venture company -- Marelli Motherson Automotive Lighting India Pvt Ltd, it added.

The 50/50 JV was established in 2008, to address the Indian exterior lighting market and now has four manufacturing plants in India.

The new tool room, which would be based in Noida and is slated to begin production in Q2 of FY23, will localise tools for the domestic market entailing the lighting domain.

"The need to be locally present for complete applications has never been more relevant in the context of the automotive industry.

We are sure that with the continued support of Marelli, this tooling capability for automotive lighting will help us in delivering solutions to the present and future requirements of our customers in India," Motherson Group Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal noted.

Marelli's Automotive Lighting division CEO Sylvain Dubois stated: "We are glad to make available to the JV the Marelli Automotive Lighting competences for high precision and high aesthetical tools, that will be transferred with a strong attention to the local team, for a flawless launch from the first tool manufactured."

Enabling excellence and quality aimed at customers will be the mission also of the new tool room and further opportunities will arise from the synergies with the other three automotive lighting tool rooms in the other regions, he added.