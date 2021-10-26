STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tech Mahindra shares jump seven per cent after Q2 earnings

The software exporter reported a 26 per cent increase in its September quarter net at Rs 1,338.7 crore and expects to maintain the trajectory.

Published: 26th October 2021 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Tech Mahindra

The stock gained 6.88 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,629.40 on BSE. (Photo | Tech Mahindra Website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Tech Mahindra on Tuesday jumped nearly 7 per cent after the company reported a 26 per cent increase in its September quarter net profit.

The stock gained 6.88 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,629.40 on BSE.

On NSE, it jumped 6.94 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,630.

The software exporter on Monday reported a 26 per cent increase in its September quarter net at Rs 1,338.7 crore and expects to maintain the trajectory.

The Mahindra Group company's overall revenue was up 16.1 per cent at Rs 10,881.3 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal and higher by 6.4 per cent highest in a decade when compared with the preceding June quarter.

It had a net profit of Rs 1,064.6 crore in the July-September quarter of 2020.

