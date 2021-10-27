STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Google, MeitY Startup Hub partner to help Indian startups drive global app innovations

The programme to provide a special focus to the emerging startup ecosystem in tier II and III cities of India, aiming to provide them with the help needed to build scalable app solutions.

Published: 27th October 2021

Representational Image.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Google and MeitY Startup Hub on Wednesday said they have partnered to launch Appscale Academy to help Indian startups build high-quality apps.

MeitY Startup Hub is an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

Appscale Academy will focus on helping local early to mid-stage startups build and scale a range of world-class apps across domains, including gaming, healthcare, fintech, edtech, social impact, and others, a statement said.

India, one of the fastest-growing app user countries in the world, is also home to a vibrant ecosystem of startups and developers that are not only impacting millions of people in the country through their solutions but also has the potential to drive global app innovations.

Applications will be open till December 15, 2021, from which 100 startups will be selected based on defined qualitative and quantitative parameters by a panel of industry experts, members of MeitY Startup Hub, and Google Play.

The programme will also provide a special focus to the emerging startup ecosystem in tier II and III cities of India, aiming to provide them with the help needed to build scalable app solutions, the statement added.

“We are excited to see India's thriving startup ecosystem not only solve for India but also reach global audiences.

At Google Play, we believe Indian startups and developers have the ability to set an example for the rest of the world to follow," Purnima Kochikar, Vice President of Google Play Partnerships, said.

She added that the partnership with the MeitY Startup Hub will help further tap into the tremendous potential of this ecosystem and help them build sustainable and scalable global businesses.

As part of the six-month programme, the selected startups will get trained through a curriculum designed to help them drive high-quality apps for a global market, including sessions on data safety and security practices, monetisation, UX design, and global market expansion.

The startups will receive access to virtual instructor-led webinars, self-learning material, and mentorship sessions with leading local and global industry professionals, and many will get an opportunity to pitch to leading venture capitalists, the statement said.

"It is heartening to see India's startups increasingly drive local app innovations that have the potential to go global. We must fuel this growth story and encourage them to drive meaningful solutions for the world. I am delighted that the MeitY Startup Hub and Google have come together to grow and scale this flourishing ecosystem," MeitY Secretary Ajay Sawhney said.

MeitY Startup Hub CEO Jeet Vijay added that India's enterprising spirit is widespread, with cutting-edge innovations emerging from diverse pockets of the country.

"It is great to see startups and developers across India, especially those in Tier II and Tier III towns, gain momentum and provide solutions for complex problems unique to India. We look forward to working with them on this journey and helping them scale to new heights," he noted.

