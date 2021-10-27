STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government mulls semiconductor design-linked incentive policy

Apart from the local manufacturers, the government is also deliberating on giving incentives to global chip manufacturers to come and set up base in the country.

Published: 27th October 2021 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 09:58 AM

Exports to China have gone up despite India taking a number of steps to reduce its import dependence.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Considering semiconductor shortage in the country, the government is planning to come up with a semiconductor design-linked incentive policy to promote domestic manufacturing and to reduce dependency of India on imports.

“The government is aiming at a long-term solution for the semiconductor shortage. The discussion is on to give design-linked incentive scheme by providing financial and infrastructure support to Indian MSMEs and start-ups which will be engaged in the semiconductor chip manufacturing. We have to reduce dependency on imports,” a senior official from the ministry of commerce told TNIE.

Apart from the local manufacturers, the government is also deliberating on giving incentives to global chip manufacturers to come and set up base in the country.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there was serious disruption in the manufacturing of semiconductor chips. As the recovery happened, demand exceeded supply and it has dented production of automobile manufacturers and consumer electronics companies.

According to CRI SIL Ratings, the global shortage of semiconductors will moderate the growth in India’s passenger vehicle (PV) sales to 11-13% in the ongoing financial year, 400-600 basis points lower than what it would have been without the scarcity.

