STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Industry body urges government to restart coal supplies to aluminium industry

The statement comes at a time when Coal India, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output, has temporarily prioritised fuel supply to power producers.

Published: 27th October 2021 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Aluminium, aluminum, aluminium industry

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aluminium Association of India has urged the central government to immediately restart supply of coal and rakes to the aluminium industry to normalise the "precarious situation" due to fuel shortage.

The grouping also said the current fuel shortage has threatened the very survival of the domestic aluminium sector with risk of loss of over one million livelihoods and 5,000 SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) in the downstream sector.

The statement comes at a time when Coal India, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output, has temporarily prioritised fuel supply to power producers.

"Despite untiring efforts to ensure continuous coal supplies, the current shortage due to stoppage/ curtailment of coal supplies and rakes has threatened the very survival of domestic aluminium industry with risk of loss of over one million livelihood and 5,000 SMEs in the downstream sector," the association said in a letter to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Since August 21, the industry is getting just 50 per cent coal supplies, which has been drastically reduced to 10 per cent currently.

The industry is struggling to sustain operations with alarmingly depleted coal stocks of only 1.5 to 3 days and is on the verge of stock out, it said.

If coal shortage is not immediately addressed, the grouping said it may lead to the collapse of aluminium industry and associated SMEs.

This will lead to risk of livelihood for over one million local people and additional national forex loss of Rs 90,000 crore in form of imports, it added.

"We earnestly request your kind intervention to normalise the precarious situation with immediate resumption of coal and rakes supply for highly power intensive aluminium industry CPPs (Captive Power Plants) for economically viable and sustainable industry operations," the letter said.

On Tuesday, Joshi reviewed the coal production and stressed on continuing the momentum to dispatch maximum supply of the dry fuel to thermal power plants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aluminium industry Coal shortage Coal India Aluminium Association of India
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp